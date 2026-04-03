UK will host talks on securing the Strait of Hormuz

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper of Britain, center, hosted a virtual meeting of foreign ministers on Thursday to discuss fallout from the Iran war.Credit…Pool photo by Leon Neal

Military planners from nations around the globe will meet next week to discuss securing the Strait of Hormuz for shipping, the British government said on Thursday, underscoring the importance of safeguarding the key maritime route.

Word of the talks came a day after President Trump called on other countries to “build up some delayed courage” and reopen the waterway, which serves as a passage for roughly a fifth of the world’s oil deliveries.

Russia, China and France on Thursday effectively stymied a push by Arab countries to get the United Nations Security Council to authorize military action against Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, saying they opposed any language authorizing force, according to a diplomat and a senior U.N. official.

The actual vote on the resolution, which was drafted by Bahrain with the support of the Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, which was scheduled for Friday was canceled and most probably will be held on Saturday . The extra hours of diplomacy could reportedly bring the three veto-holding countries on board.

The New York Times