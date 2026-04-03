Live Updates: U.S. fighter jet shot down by Iran, 1 crew member rescued by US forces

What to know about the Iran war today:

A U.S. F-15E fighter jet was shot down by Iran and a crew member was rescued by American forces, U.S. officials told CBS News.

U.S. officials confirmed to CBS News Iran’s claim that it shot down an American fighter jet. Images posted on social media and verified by CBS News showed a refueling plane and two helicopters flying low over Khuzestan Province, consistent with a search and rescue mission.

Oil prices continued rising Friday after strikes destroyed an Iranian bridge and President Trump warned there was “much more to follow,” threatening more attacks on civilian infrastructure. Iranian missile and drone attacks damaged oil, natural gas and water desalination facilities across the Persian Gulf on Friday, leaving at least 12 people wounded in the UAE.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker mocks U.S. after fighter jet shot down

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, mocked the U.S. on Friday after his country shot down a U.S. F-15E aircraft over southwestern Iran.

“This brilliant no-strategy war they started has now been downgraded from ‘regime change’ to ‘Hey! Can anyone find our pilots? Please?” he wrote on his X account.

Ghalibaf, doubling down on his mockery, wrote, “What incredible progress. Absolute geniuses.”

Israel suspends airstrikes amid search for downed U.S. jet crew member

Israel suspended airstrikes in Iran amid the U.S. search and rescue effort after a F-15E fighter jet was downed on Friday.

An Israeli official told the Associated Press that the airstrikes were halted in areas “relevant” to the rescue effort.

The F-15E fighter jet is a two-member crewed aircraft. U.S. officials told CBS News that one crew member had been rescued by American forces.

3 U.N. peacekeepers injured after explosion in southern Lebanon

Three U.N. peacekeepers were injured, two seriously, after an explosion of unknown origin in southern Lebanon amid the ongoing fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, UNIFIL said Friday.

The mission reminded Israel, Hezbollah and other actors of their obligation to ensure the peacekeepers’ safety, including by avoiding combat near their facilities and positions.

U.S. Embassy in Beirut warns of possible attacks on universities in Lebanon

The U.S. Embassy in Beirut is warning that Iran and aligned militias could target universities in Lebanon, and said Iran has specifically threatened American universities across the region.

“The security situation in Lebanon is volatile and unpredictable,” it said in a security alert Friday. “Airstrikes, drones and rocket attacks occur throughout the country, especially in the south, the Beqaa, and parts of Beirut



It urged U.S. citizens who are in Lebanon to leave while commercial flight options are still available and advised Americans against traveling to the country.

“The U.S. Embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens in southern Lebanon, near the borders with Syria, in refugee settlements, and in the southern suburbs of Beirut, including Dahiyeh, to depart those areas immediately,” it said.

Lebanon is home to the American University of Beirut, or AUB, and the Lebanese American University, both private institutions.