live updates: Iran warns UN Security Council against ‘provocative action’ on Hormuz

PHOTO- The UN Security Council will likely vote Saturday on a draft resolution brought by Bahrain to authorise the use of “defensive” force to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian attacks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday warned against any “provocative action” ahead of an expected UN Security Council vote on the use of force to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Backed by the US, the measure comes amid rising tensions in the region and concerns over global energy supplies.

Iran has warned the UN Security Council against any “provocative action”, ahead of a scheduled vote on a draft resolution on the Strait of Hormuz that ended up being postponed.

“Any provocative action by the aggressors and their supporters, including in the UN Security Council regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, will only complicate the situation,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Araghchi was speaking ahead of a scheduled Security Council vote on a draft resolution mandating a force to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz Friday.

It was later announced that the vote was postponed, with no new date scheduled.

French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung agreed Friday to work together to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz and ease global economic uncertainties caused by the war in the Middle East.

A strike on Iran’s tallest bridge last night killed eight people and wounded 90 others, said Sayah. “Pictures showed a huge slab of the bridge had fallen off in the strike. A few hours after the strike, it was bombed again with another section of the bridge blown away,” he said.

NATO– Trump’s anger over Iran thrusts NATO into fresh crisis. Trump, enraged that European countries have declined to send their navies to open up the Strait of Hormuz to global shipping following the start of the war, has declared he is considering withdrawing from the alliance in media interviews.

Kuwait oil refinery- A drone attack on a refinery owned by Kuwait’s national oil company on Friday sparked fires at several of its units, state media said. “Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) told KUNA that the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery was targeted in a drone attack early this morning, resulting in fires in several operational units,” official news agency KUNA reported, adding that emergency teams were working to contain the blazes.

US President Donald Trump warned on Thursday about striking and destroying bridges and electric power plants in Iran in his latest threat to hit the country’s infrastructure.

Israel says it has struck over 3,500 targets in Lebanon in past month

The Israeli military said Friday it had struck more than 3,500 targets across Lebanon since March 2, when renewed fighting with the Hezbollah militant group began.

The military said it had killed approximately 1,000 militants in Lebanon over the past month, with strikes targeting what it described as “terrorist infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, launch positions, and command and control headquarters” belonging to Hezbollah.

Lebanon’s health ministry on Thursday said 1,345 people had been killed and 4,040 wounded since the start of the war, including 1,129 men, 91 women and 125 children.

The ministry said the toll also included 53 healthcare workers.

Hezbollah has so far not announced its losses.