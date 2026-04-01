Three explosions rock southern Beirut, targeting Hezbollah commanders

Three explosions rocked Beirut’s southern suburbs early Wednesday, AFP journalists reported.

An AFP correspondent saw a column of smoke rising from the Jnah district after three large explosions were heard across the city and saw ambulances headed towards the site.

Local media footage showed several cars burning after the strikes in front of a building under construction.

State media also reported that an Israeli airstrike hit a car on a key road south of Beirut.

The Israeli military spokesperson announced that the army carried out, within a short timeframe, two separate strikes in the Beirut area, targeting a senior Hezbollah commander alongside another operative described as a high-ranking official.

The statement indicated that the two operations were carried out as part of a military maneuver targeting “prominent figures,” without providing further details regarding the identities of those targeted or the results of the strikes.