Live updates: Trump tells allies facing high fuel prices to ‘get your own oil’ from Strait of Hormuz

current developments
- GAS PRICES TOP $4: The average price of gasoline in the U.S. passed $4 this morning, for the first time since 2022. It comes as a tanker laden with oil was hit by an Iranian attack off Dubai, with Tehran’s grip on the crucial Strait of Hormuz trade route stoking a global economic crisis that has already sent energy prices soaring.
- TRUMP TELLS ALLIES ‘GET YOUR OWN OIL’: President Donald Trump has urged allies who didn’t join the war but are facing fuel shortages to “build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT.” The United States “won’t be there to help you anymore,” he said, adding that “Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”
- PEACE TALKS LATEST: Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s water and energy infrastructure if a deal to end the war and reopen the key trade route isn’t reached soon. He said the U.S. was negotiating with Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who has denied talks and threatened American troops.
- KEY IRAN CITY ATTACKED: Videos geolocated by NBC News show intense overnight explosions sending a fireball into the sky above Iran’s central city of Isfahan as U.S.-Israeli attacks continue. The city is home to one of Iran’s main nuclear sites.
- DEATH TOLL: More than 3,000 people have been killed across the Middle East. In Iran, Israeli and American strikes have killed more than 1,900 people, according to the country’s deputy health minister. At least 1,200 people have been killed in Lebanon, and 19 have died in Israel. Thirteen U.S. service members have been killed, and two more died of noncombat causes.
- Israel’s legalization of death penalty for Palestinians was condemned by Spain, Arabian Gulf countries and the European Union
- NBC