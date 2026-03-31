JudgeTarek Bitar concludes port blast probe, refers the file to public prosecutor

Photo- Judge Tarek Bitar was appointed lead investigator into the Beirut Port blast ( background ) after the removal of his predecessor Judge Fadi Sawwan in February, 2021 . The background of Bitar’s picture shows the huge silos of Beirut Port that exploded on Aug 4 , 2020, killing some 225 people , injured about 7000 and left 300, 000 homeless after 2,750 Tons of Ammonium Nitrate Exploded . They were stored there for nearly 7 years. Hezbollah tried for years to block the investigation and get the courageous judge fired . reportedly because it is concerned about exposing its role in supplying the Syrian government with the explosive chemical for use in its barrel bombs against the Syrian civilians AP Photo/Hussein Malla

The investigating judge of the Beirut port explosion case, Judge Tarek Bitar, concluded his investigations and referred the entire file to State Prosecutir Judge Jamal Hajjar, for his review and opinion, the National News Agency (NNA) said.

The Beirut port silos , before and after the blast.

The silos were destroyed by a massive explosion Aug 4, 2020 in which 225 people were killed , 7000 Injured , after 2,750 Tonnes of Ammonium Nitrate that were illegally stored there for nearly 7 years exploded . President Michel Aoun was warned about the possibility of the explosion 2 weeks before it happened but did nothing about it . Aoun’ and his ally Hezbollah refused to allow an international investigation

Hajjar will particularly look into the issue of the 70 defendants who have been questioned since early 2025 but no decision or trial has yet been made, NNA said

Hajjar is also to provide his opinion on whether or not to detain the individuals he questioned as defendants.

Judicial sources told Al-Jadeed TV that the review process may take longer than usual due to the file’s volume, which exceeds one thousand pages.

Al-Jadeed reported that after Hajjar completes his review, the file is expected to be returned to Bitar for him to issue his indictment or to implement Hajjar’s recommendations.