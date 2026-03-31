Attack on Michigan temple was Hezbollah-inspired, FBI says

FILE : Ayman Mohamad Ghazali killed himself after he exchanged gunfire with security. Hezbollah is a militant group backed by Iran

The car ramming and shooting attack at a large Michigan synagogue this month was a “Hezbollah inspired act of terrorism” targeting the Jewish community, the FBI said Monday.

Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, a U.S. citizen originally from Lebanon, bought the AR-style rifle used in the attack on March 9, three days before he rammed his truck loaded with gas and fireworks into Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield and opened fire, Jennifer Runyan, the FBI’s special agent in charge in Detroit, said at a news conference.

Ghazali, 41, killed himself after he exchanged gunfire with security and was unable to get out of his truck, which was stuck inside the building, authorities have said. No one else was killed.

“Based on the evidence gathered to date, we assess this attack to be a Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism purposely targeting the Jewish community,” Runyan said.

Runyan said that 10 minutes before the attack, Ghazali sent a video to his sister, who is in Lebanon and who officials did not believe saw it until an hour after the attack.

The translated message in that video: “This is the largest gathering place for Israelis in the state of Michigan in the United States. I have booby-trapped the car. I will forcefully enter and start shooting them. God willing, I will kill as many of them as I possibly can.”

Investigators have found no evidence of any co-conspirators, Runyan said. Ghazali’s sister at one point asked him to stop sending her messages, she said.

The attack on Temple Israel came about two weeks after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran, killing its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and touching off a war that continues.

Hezbollah is a militant group backed by Iran that is based in Lebanon and has carried out attacks against Israel. The U.S. has designated Hezbollah as a foreign terrorist organization since 1997.

Israel’s military has launched airstrikes against Hezbollah following the start of the war in Gaza and recently has invaded part of southern Lebanon.

Ghazali had lost several family members in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon before he carried out his attack, according to a local Lebanese official and the mayor of Dearborn Heights, where Ghazali lived.

Ghazali had searched for pro-Hezbollah materials online since January, but he began planning for the attack in earnest on March 9, Runyan said Monday.

He tried to buy a gun that day from two different people who would not sell him a weapon, but later at a gun store in Dearborn Heights, he bought an AR-style rifle, 10 magazines and around 300 rounds of .223-caliber ammunition, Runyan said.

Online, he ordered a magazine pouch and 40 collapsible water containers that can hold 5.3 gallons apiece, and the next day, he bought around $2,200 worth of fireworks, she said.

The water containers were delivered a day before the attack, Runyan said. Ghazali filled them with gasoline and bought two torch lights that he later used to start the fire, Runyan said.

No one else was killed in the attack, although a temple security guard was injured, officials have said. There was a large fire after the attack, and several first responders were treated for smoke inhalation.

On March 11, the day before the attack, Ghazali posted photos to a Facebook photo album that he titled “vengeance,” which included images of the dead ayatollah and Hezbollah secretary general Hassan Nasrallah, Runyan said.

Also posted online was a phrase in Arabic reading “burn their world, for we have a vendetta against them, that we will never forget,” as well as Hezbollah imagery, the FBI official said. Ghazali also posted photos images of his deceased brothers, niece and nephew, she said.

Ghazali posted other themes of revenge the morning of the attack, and while he was parked in the parking lot of Temple Israel, he sent his sister 19 videos, photos and messages starting at 10:34 a.m. that Runyon said “reiterated his intent to commit a mass terrorist attack.”

Ghazali had also called his ex-wife in Dearborn Heights, and she was concerned enough that she asked police to conduct a welfare check, Runyon said.

At 12:19 p.m., Ghazali rammed his pickup into Temple Israel, which is around 20 miles north of Dearborn Heights.

His truck went around 200 feet down a hallway of the building, and Ghazali exchanged gunfire with Temple Israel security before he was seen lighting the fireworks.

Around 35 gallons of gasoline was used to try to enhance the fire, Runyan said. No other explosive devices were used, she said.

Temple Israel, a Reform synagogue, is the largest Jewish temple in Michigan. It has around 3,500 families, or more than 12,000 people, as members, according to its website.

NBC