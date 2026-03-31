President Joseph Aoun warned Monday that “the hand that threatens civil peace will be cut off,” adding that “security services are taking firm measures to prevent any security breaches through arrests and the confiscation of weapons.”

Aoun assured that “no one in Lebanon wants the outbreak of a civil war.” He noted that “the situation in the south is tragic.

According to official figures, more than 1,240 people have been killed and , over 3,540 wounded , and more than a million residents, mostly Shiites have been displaced since March 2 when Hezbollah -backed by their commanders , the Quds force of Iranian Revolutionary guard (IRGC) entered the war in support of Iran following the assassination of Ali Khamanei , Iran’s supreme leader. Hezbollah’d stained leader Hassan nasrallah pledged allegiance to Iran’s supreme leader on several occasions .

On Sunday the Iranian Ambassador was supposed to have left Lebanon after he was declared a persona non grata , by Lebanon’s Foreign Minister but he was to told by Iran and its allies Hezbollah and Speaker Nabih Berri to stay despite the expelling order .

Iran’s action prompted the Israeli FM to mock Lebanon and declare that the country is a “virtual state that is occupied by Iran”.

The ambassador will not have any diplomatic immunity and if he ever exits the embassy he could be arrested according to Lebanese laws disobeying Lebanese orders

