Russia winning from Iran war with US help: Zelensky

Russia’s oil-dependent economy is getting a big boost from surging oil prices and the loosening of U.S. sanctions. At the same time Russia is helping its ally Iran in targeting the positions of US and its allies in the Gulf

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios on Monday that a long war in Iran would be very good for Russia and very bad for Ukraine.

Why it matters: Russia’s oil-dependent economy is getting a big boost from surging oil prices and the loosening of U.S. sanctions, while the conflict could lead to shortages of air defense interceptors and other weapons Ukraine desperately needs, Zelensky said.

Zelensky also said Ukraine had shared intelligence with Middle Eastern leaders about Russian help to Iran, including potential targeting assistance for attacks on U.S. and allied military bases in the region.

What he’s saying: “I am sure Russia wants long war. They have benefits: The U.S. is focusing on the Middle East and may decrease military help to Ukraine. Sanctions are partially lifted. I see only benefits for Russia from the war with Iran continuing,” Zelensky told Axios over Zoom.

Asked if he was concerned a prolonged war in Iran would hamper Ukraine’s weapons supply, Zelensky said: “I am not just concerned, I am sure we will have such challenges. Absolutely.”

Zelensky also expressed concern about the U.S. move to issue sanctions waivers related to Russian oil sales in response to the energy crisis. “If now they get more money from energy, it doesn’t help us.”

Zelensky conducted the interview after returning to Kyiv from a Middle East trip, where he discussed possible Ukrainian security assistance with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Jordan.

Ukrainian military experts have been sent to several countries in the region over the last month to help in shooting down Iranian drones. “They saw our system that combines different defensive systems so that you can secure your territory,” Zelensky said.

Opinions on the path of the war varied among the Middle Eastern leaders, with some expecting it to continue and others expressing a desire to end it as soon as possible, Zelensky said.

“Our advice, when they asked us, was to stop the war as soon as possible and sit for negotiations — even if they can’t sit together with Iran — and find a diplomatic way to end the war. But it is up to the sides,” he stressed.

Zelensky said Ukraine shared evidence that Russia had provided the Iranians with satellite imagery of U.S. and European military bases and other critical infrastructure in countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan and the UAE.

Zelensky said Russia had captured similar imagery before conducting airstrikes in Ukraine, so his assumption is that Russia is helping Iran with targeting.

“I think Russia is supporting Iran directly, 100%. The same format of sharing satellite images like they did in the case of Ukraine.”

Zelensky said Russians also shared operational experience from their war in Ukraine with the Iranians, such as how to conduct short-range attacks using FPV drones.

Zelensky didn’t visit Israel during his trip. He said that other countries had asked for Ukraine’s help after the war in Iran started, but Israel had not.

Zelensky said he hadn’t spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for two years, and it was “up to Israel to decide” whether it wanted to work with Ukraine.

When asked whether Netanyahu supports Putin, Zelensky said he doesn’t know. “My feeling is that Netanyahu always wants to balance between Russia and Ukraine, even when Russia is helping Iran. He is the prime minister of his country he has to decided what to do.”

“We have what he needs and he has what we need….we have big deficit with air defense. But we have things Israel doesn’t have and we are ready for this dialogue,” Zelensky added.

With the U.S. focused entirely on Iran, there has been no progress in the Ukraine peace process, Ukrainian officials say.

A senior Ukrainian delegation met Trump’s envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Miami ten days ago, but nothing came of it.

Zelensky is concerned that after the war with Iran is over, the Trump administration will resume its pressure on Kyiv to agree to territorial concessions in order to end the war.

“They want to end the war. My concern is that they see only one way to do it. I am sure that President Trump and his team want to end the war. But why do we have to pay for this? We are not the aggressors. They don’t see another way to stop Putin other than withdrawing Ukrainian troops from our territory. My concern is that nobody really values the danger of such a decision for our security,” Zelensky told Axios.

Leaders in Ukraine and in Europe are worried about the Trump administration loosening pressure on Russia.

Those concerns were evident in a heated exchange between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas during the G7 meeting last Friday.

Axios