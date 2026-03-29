Time for Lebanon’s leaders to prove who really rules the country

If Iran’s envoy can defy expulsion orders, then Lebanon is not being governed from Beirut—but from Tehran

By : Ali Hussein : Lebanese Political Analyst , Op.Ed.

Lebanon has reached a defining moment—one that will determine whether it is a sovereign state or merely a territory governed by armed factions and foreign powers.

The decision to expel Iran’s ambassador, Mohammad Reza Sheibani, was not just a diplomatic move. It was a test of authority. A test of whether President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam truly run the country—or whether real power still lies with Hezbollah and its political ally, Speaker Nabih Berri.

That test is now unfolding in plain sight.

According to diplomatic sources, Iran’s envoy will not leave Lebanon, openly defying the government’s order. Even more alarming is the justification: he is staying in accordance with the wishes of Hezbollah and Berri.

This is not diplomacy.

This is a direct challenge to the Lebanese state.

If a foreign ambassador can ignore an official expulsion order—and remain under the protection of a militia and its political cover—then Lebanon’s sovereignty becomes nothing more than a slogan.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has already taken a bold and necessary step by banning the activities of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and acknowledging their role in directing Hezbollah’s military operations against Israel. This was a rare moment of clarity and courage.

But courage must now be followed by action.

Because what is at stake is far bigger than one diplomat.

Over 1,000 Lebanese have already been killed in a war driven by Iranian interests—not Lebanese ones. Bridges, roads, and vital infrastructure across the country have been devastated. Entire communities have been displaced. And yet, those responsible for dragging Lebanon into this war continue to dictate terms inside the country.

Hezbollah’s boycott of the cabinet session—joined by Berri’s Amal movement—is further proof of who is trying to paralyze the state.

The message is clear:

Obey—or we shut down the government.

This is not governance.

This is coercion.

The Lebanese people—across all sects—have made it clear time and again that they want one army, one authority, and one sovereign state. Not a state within a state. Not decisions made in Tehran and enforced in Beirut.

President Aoun and Prime Minister Salam now face a historic choice:

Enforce the expulsion order and assert the authority of the state

Or allow this defiance to stand—and confirm that Lebanon is still hostage to Hezbollah and its patrons

There is no middle ground.

Because if this order is ignored without consequence, it will send a devastating message—not just to the Lebanese people, but to the world:

That Lebanon’s government issues decisions…

but others decide whether they are implemented.

And that is the very definition of a failed state.

The time for statements is over.

Lebanon’s sovereignty is not just a political issue—it’s about dignity, stability, and giving the Lebanese people the future they deserve.

It is time for Lebanon’s leaders to prove—once and for all—who really rules the country.