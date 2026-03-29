Lebanon insists that Iran’s ambassador is persona non grata and should leave despite opposition by Hezbollah and allies

Lebanon insists that Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon is a persona non grata and ordered him to leave despite opposition by Hezbollah and its allies especially speaker Nabih Berri

None of the four ministers nominated by the two parties – Iran-backed Hezbollah and its ally the Amal Movement, which is headed by Berri attended a cabinet meeting on Thursday that was dedicated to the continuing crisis in Lebanon resulting from Hezbollah’s entry Into the war with Israel to support Iran

Mohammad Reza Sheibani, Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon was ordered to leave Lebanon no later than March 29

But Hezbollah and Berri insist that he should stay

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards who are now commanding Hezbollah fired rockets at Israel in retaliation for strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The government condemned the move to open a new front in south Lebanon against Israel, saying the militant group had dragged the country into a conflict that is not its own and was “imposed by Iran ”.

Yesterday 6 Iranian diplomats were killed in a strike in southern Lebanon . Iran condemned the attack and revealed the identities of the diplomats . The were all dressed as IRGC commanders .

The Iranian embassy in Beirut has reportedly been facilitating the entry of the IRGC commanders to Lebanon







