Six Iranian diplomats killed in Beirut airstrike

The 6 diplomats that were killed were identified as Mohammad Reza Mousavi, Alireza Bi-Azar, Majid Hosseini Kondosar, Hossein Ahmadlou, Ahmad Rasouli, and Amir Moradi. They are all in IRGC uniform. Israel identified them as senior IRGC Quds Force commanders who are commanding Hezbollah militia in Lebanon in its war against Israel

Iran confirmed six of its diplomats were killed in an airstrike on their Beirut residence Friday, calling it a “heinous Israeli crime” and a violation of international law, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran confirmed on Friday that six of its diplomats were killed in an airstrike on their residence in Beirut, Lebanon, describing the attack as a violation of international law, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The statement identified the deceased as Mohammad Reza Mousavi, Alireza Bi-Azar, Majid Hosseini Kondosar, Hossein Ahmadlou, Ahmad Rasouli, and Amir Moradi.

The ministry characterized the strike as a deliberate act of aggression, calling it “a vivid example of organized terrorism and an explicit aggression against the core principles of international law,” and condemned the action as a “heinous Israeli crime,” the statement said.

Officials said the incident occurred on Friday evening.

The Iranian foreign ministry emphasized that the attack targeted the residence of several of its diplomats and demanded accountability for the deaths, noting that the strike breached established international norms for diplomatic protection.

While the ministry did not provide further operational details about the strike, the statement directly attributed responsibility to Israel.

Iranian authorities described the attack as a violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which establishes protections for diplomats in foreign countries.

The announcement follows heightened regional tensions and comes amid ongoing hostilities between Iran and Israel, the statement noted.

No Lebanese government response or independent verification of the strike was included in the ministry’s release.

The ministry’s confirmation of the fatalities underscores the Iranian government’s position that the airstrike constituted a targeted assault on its diplomatic personnel, officials said.

The identities of the six diplomats were formally disclosed to clarify the human impact of the incident and to highlight the breach of diplomatic protections under international law.

KURDISTAN24