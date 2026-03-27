Trump extends pause on striking Iranian energy plants by 10 days . Warned “US would be Iran’s worst nightmare if it doesn’t agree to a peace plan”

At least 22 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Thursday, raising Lebanon’s death toll to 1,116 since March 2. The Health Ministry reported that women and children account for more than 200 of the fatalities, with over 3,200 injured amid escalating regional hostilities.



President Trump further extends a pause on strikes against Iranian energy sites, saying talks with Tehran are “ongoing” and “going very well”

He announced an initial five-day pause on Monday – but in a post on Truth Social, he says: “As per Iranian Government request… I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 PM”

Oil prices, which had climbed on Thursday, dropped soon after, writes our business reporter

At a cabinet meeting earlier, Trump said the US would be Iran’s “worst nightmare” if it doesn’t agree to a peace plan

Special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed at the same meeting that the US has sent a 15-point peace plan to Iran

An Iranian official earlier told state media in their response to the proposal that Tehran has a “natural and legal right” to control the Strait of Hormuz

Attacks on Israel, Iran and Lebanon continue, while two people have been killed by debris from an intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi, thought to be from Iran

Trump says Iran asked him for a pause of seven days on striking energy plants, but that he gave them ten, and Tehran was “very thankful”.

Israeli strikes continue on Lebanon and Iran as US President Donald Trump claims Iran is begging to make a deal. Here’s what you need to know:

The death toll has risen to over 1,100 as the IDF continues to attack southern Lebanon, with both strikes and military forces on the ground.

Israel says its air force completed approximately 20 strikes on “launch sites” in western Iran so far today. It comes after Israel announced early this morning that it launched a “wide-scale” wave of strikes against the city of Isfahan and several other areas.

BBC