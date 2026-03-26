‘We shouldn’t only expel Iran’s ambassador, but cut all ties with a repressive regime that has violated Lebanon’s sovereignty’: Kuyumjian

Richard Kouyoumjian, a former Minister and the Head of the Foreign Relations Department of the Lebanese Forces Party emphasized In a statement that “what is required is not merely the expulsion of the Iranian ambassador, but the severing of all ties with a repressive, reactionary, and totalitarian regime that has violated Lebanon’s sovereignty for forty years, transforming its embassy into a den for its terrorism and intelligence operations, and a launchpad for its expansionist, subversive projects in the region.”

He further noted that this regime “funded, trained, armed, and directed a militia that wreaked havoc upon the country through corruption, assassinations, death, destruction, and displacement.”

Lebanon on Tuesday withdrew the accreditation of Iran’s ambassador to Beirut and declared him persona non grata in the latest sign of deteriorating relations between the two countries, which have worsened since the Iranian-backed Hezbollah launched its attack against Israel in support of Tehran earlier this month.

In a statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said Secretary-General Abdul Sattar Issa summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires in Beirut, Tawfiq Samadi Khoshkho, to inform him of the decision against Ambassador Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani.

Ambassador Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani

He was appointed Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon last month , replacing Mojtaba Amani.

According to the statement, Sheibani was ordered to leave Lebanon no later than Sunday, March 29..

El Nashra , translated from Arabic