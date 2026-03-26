U.N. chief pleads for de-escalation, says Lebanon can’t be next Gaza

PHOTO- Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut’s southern suburbs © Ibrahim Amro, AFP

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres today called on the U.S. and Israel to end the war with Iran and pleaded with the regime in Iran to stop attacking other countries in the Middle East.

“My message to the United States and Israel is that ​it is high time to end the war — as human suffering deepens, ​civilian casualties mount, and the global economic impact is increasingly devastating,” Guterres told reporters, according to Reuters.

“My message to Iran ‌is ⁠to stop attacking their neighbors,” he added.

Guterres said Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, must stop launching attacks into Israel. Israel, for its part, must halt military operations and strikes in Lebanon, he said.

The Israeli assault has devastated civilian areas in the country’s south as part of an operation that Israeli officials say is aimed at taking control of large swaths of land for an indefinite period.

“The Gaza model must not be replicated ​in Lebanon,” Guterres said.

NBC