Live update – Israel killed Iran’s navy chief. Trump says Iranians afraid to admit negotiating with US

PHOT0- Alireza Tangsiri Iran’s navy chief who was “directly responsible” for blocking the Strait of Hormuz and has been “blown up” -, Israeli DM says

Highlights

‘Get serious soon, before it is too late’ Trump tells Iranian leaders on negotiations– He says they are “begging” the US for a deal, adding that their military has been “obliterated” and there is “zero chance of a comeback”.

Alireza Tangsiri was appointed as the commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 2018. Previously he had served as the deputy commander of the IRGC navy from 2010.

Internet blackout continues in Iran– The digital blackout in Iran has entered its 27th day, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks.

Iranian parliament preparing bill to charge tolls for passage through Strait of Hormuz. It hasn’t been specified yet how much the possible tolls are going to be

BBC