Live update – Israel killed Iran’s navy chief. Trump says Iranians afraid to admit negotiating with US

PHOT0- Alireza Tangsiri Iran’s navy chief who was “directly responsible” for blocking the Strait of Hormuz and has been “blown up” -, Israeli DM says
Highlights
- Israel says it has killed an Iranian navy chief overseeing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz
- Defence Minister Israel Katz says Alireza Tangsiri was “directly responsible” for blocking the Strait of Hormuz and has been “blown up” –
- The strait – one of the world’s busiest oil shipping channels – has been effectively blocked by Iran since the outbreak of the war last month
- Earlier an influential global policy group said the blockade was “raising costs, weighing on demand and adding to inflationary pressures” across the globe
- Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump says Iran’s leaders are “afraid” to say they are negotiating with the US
- Iran has denied that talks with the US are taking place, but Trump says if they admit it, “they’ll be killed by their own people” – read a summary of the president’s latest comments here
- On Wednesday, an Iranian official issued five conditions to end the war – that came after Iran reportedly received a 15-point plan from the US
- Attacks on Iran and Lebanon continue, while two people have been killed by debris from an intercepted missile in Abu Dhabi, thought to be from Iran
‘Get serious soon, before it is too late’ Trump tells Iranian leaders on negotiations– He says they are “begging” the US for a deal, adding that their military has been “obliterated” and there is “zero chance of a comeback”.
Alireza Tangsiri was appointed as the commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in 2018. Previously he had served as the deputy commander of the IRGC navy from 2010.
Internet blackout continues in Iran– The digital blackout in Iran has entered its 27th day, according to internet monitoring group NetBlocks.
Iranian parliament preparing bill to charge tolls for passage through Strait of Hormuz. It hasn’t been specified yet how much the possible tolls are going to be
BBC