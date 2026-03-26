Iran war live: US demands Tehran accept defeat, as Israel pounds Lebanon

The mother of one of two paramedics who were killed by an Israeli strike mourns over the body in Nabatieh, Lebanon, March 25, 2026 [Yara Nardi/ Reuters]

US warns Iran to accept defeat or be “hit harder” than ever before, as Tehran rejects talks and pledges to continue fighting.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran continue as Iranian missiles target central and northern Israel.

Israeli forces pound Lebanon as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel is expanding what he calls a “buffer zone” in southern Lebanon.

Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates intercept Iranian missiles and drones as the United Nations sounds the alarm over the consequences of a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Australia will start enforcing a sweeping ban on Iranians who hold visitor visas from entering the country from today, with the changes expected to last up to 12 months, according to public broadcaster SBS.

who hold visitor visas from entering the country from today, with the changes expected to last up to 12 months, according to public broadcaster SBS. The International Monetary Fund is running scenarios on countries to gauge which economies could be in need of fresh financing if the US-Israeli war on Iran drags on , Bloomberg News reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

is running on countries to gauge which economies could be , Bloomberg News reports, citing people familiar with the matter. The Iranian military has published a statement listing its operations on the 26th day of the ongoing war.It said it carried out attacks on satellite stations in Israe l as well as Middle Eastern bases hosting US troops, including the Al Azraq Air Base in Jordan , Sheikh Isa Base in Bahrain, and the Ali Al Salem and Arifjan bases in Kuwait .

l as well as Middle Eastern bases hosting US troops, including the , and the . US increases troops in region to about 50,000 as it attempts coercive diplomacy. United States will unleash hell if Iran does not reach an agreement.

as it attempts coercive diplomacy. United States will unleash President Donald Trump has claimed that Iranian leaders are desperate to reach a settlement but are paralysed by fear of both internal and external consequences.

I srael intercepts six rockets fired from Lebanon The Channel 12 broadcaster is reporting that six rockets were fired from Lebanese territory, setting off alarms in central Israel.

The Channel 12 broadcaster is reporting that six rockets were fired from Lebanese territory, setting off alarms in central Israel. Al Jazeera