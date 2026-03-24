Lebanon expels Iranian ambassador over interference in ‘internal issues’

Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Reza Sheibani who was appointed last month to replace Mojtaba Amani

BEIRUT — Lebanon on Tuesday withdrew the accreditation of Iran’s ambassador to Beirut and declared him persona non grata in the latest sign of deteriorating relations between the two countries, which have worsened since the Iranian-backed Hezbollah launched its attack against Israel in support of Tehran earlier this month.

In a statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry said Secretary-General Abdul Sattar Issa summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires in Beirut, Tawfiq Samadi Khoshkho, to inform him of the decision against Ambassador Mohammad Reza Raouf Sheibani.

He was appointed Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon last month , replacing Mojtaba Amani.

He has served as an Iranian ambassador to several countries around the Middle East and Europe. He served as ambassador to Cyprus from 1991 to 1995, Egypt from 2004 to 2005, Lebanon from 2005 to 2009, and Syria from 2011 to 2016.

According to the statement, Sheibani was ordered to leave Lebanon no later than Sunday, March 29..