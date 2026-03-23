

US President Donald Trump told reporters that the price of oil will “drop like a rock” if the United States makes a deal with Iran to end the war.

Since the conflict began, oil prices have surged significantly, after Iran threatened to strike tankers and ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump claimed the two countries are discussing 15 points to end the war, including plans for Iran to give up nuclear weapons.

Tehran, however as in the past has denied claims that Iran has begun engaging in negotiations with Washington.

But Israeli source Identifies Iranian Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf as Trump’s Key Contact in Tehran. The choice of Ghalibaf as a negotiator is a double-edged sword. On one hand, he is a “pragmatist” who understands the cost of total war. On the other, his deep ties to the IRGC mean he cannot be seen as “surrendering” to Trump’s 120-hour clock without massive concessions—specifically regarding the lifting of energy sanctions.

Ghalibaf has emerged as a central, strongman figure running the war effort and coordinating state affairs. A former IRGC commander, Ghalibaf is managing security and political functions during a critical period of conflict following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamene and his top security aide Ali Larijani .

CNBC/YL/ AP