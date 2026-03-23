In a statement, MP Nicolas Sehnaoui noted that “establishing a shelter facility with permanent structures at the northern entrance to Beirut is a misguided decision in every respect.”

He called upon the government of PM Nawaf Salam to “immediately reverse this decision and adopt other solutions, which are available in abundance.”

Mr Sehnaoui is trying to prevent the creation of another Dahieh in Lebanon

Flames and smoke rise from an Israeli airstrike on Dahiyeh

Dahieh, the densely populated southern suburb of Beirut, was also created through rapid, largely unplanned urbanization driven by consecutive waves of displacement, particularly by Shiite Lebanese moving from the South and Beqaa Valley during the 1960s, 1975–1976, and the 1982 Israeli invasion

. Originally agricultural land, it developed into a major urban center that later became a Hezbollah stronghold.

Hezbollah’s current war with Israel which was initiated by Iranian Revolutionary Guard fighters following the assassination of Ali Kghamanei led to the displacement of over one million Lebanese , mostly Shiites.

PM Nawaf Salam addressed Hezbollah today by saying every rocket or missile you fired at Israel displaced 10,000 Lebanese .

Just like Dhahieh damaged the image of the main southern entrance to Lebanon, another Dhahieh in the northern part of Beirut will damage the image of the northern entrance to Beirut .

Several Lebanese MPS reportedly met PM Salam today to warn him about the consequences of such a project which is being pushed by Hezbollah on the Lebanese government .

According to Ali Al-Asaad , a prominent Lebanese financial analyst Hezbollah is the richest group in Lebanon primarily from the Captagon drug trade and should be capable of rebuilding on its own the destroyed residences of the displaced Lebanese. Former president Bashar al Assad reportedly made $57 from manufacturing the Captagon pills in Syria and selling it to Hezbollah . and according toAl-Asaad Hezbollah did more than double this amount by smuggling it to the Gulf states and the Americas .

As he put it the money is in smuggling and selling drugs , not in making them