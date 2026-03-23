IDF declares: “Israeli military campaign against Hezbollah has only just begun “

PHOTO- Black smoke billows from an Israeli air strike on an alleged pro-Iranian Hezbollah target in southern Beirut. Photo: Marwan Naamani/picture alliance via Getty Images

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir declared that Israel’s military campaign against Hezbollah “has only just begun,” vowing to deepen ground operations and airstrikes in southern Lebanon until the Iran-backed group no longer threatens northern Israeli communities.

In remarks published by the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday after approving battle plans at the Northern Command, Zamir emphasized the interconnected nature of the conflicts with Iran and its proxies.

“Iran is our primary effort, and the northern arena is another central arena. They are interconnected,” Zamir said. “The Hezbollah terror organization constitutes a central proxy of the Iranian terror regime, and it made a grave mistake when it chose to join the campaign against Israel. This choice harms it and the State of Lebanon as a whole.”

Zamir added: “The message is clear: There is no safe haven for the regime and its proxies. Any threat to Israeli citizens will be met with a determined, precise, and powerful response.”

Zamir highlighted recent achievements in the northern front, noting that the IDF has struck more than 2,000 targets, hit dozens of weapons depots and eliminated hundreds of terrorists in recent weeks.

“The campaign against Hezbollah has only just begun,” he said. “At the end of the campaign in Iran, Hezbollah will be left alone and isolated. This is a prolonged campaign, and we are prepared for it.”

He plans to intensify operations, including deepening the ground offensive in southern Lebanon alongside continued airstrikes.

“We will not stop until the threat is pushed away from the border and long-term security for the residents of the north is ensured,” Zamir said. “We are prepared for a long campaign and will continue to act as required, in both offense and defense, to ensure the long-term security of the residents of the north.”

Lebanon PM Nawaf Salam revealed today that the first rockets that were fired on Israel from Lebanon on March 2, were actually fired by Iranian revolutionary guard (IRGC) operatives , who were reportedly in Lebanon to manage Hezbollah after its defeat in 2024.

PM Salam blasted Hezbollah for siding with Iran in the war following the assassination of its supreme leader Ali Khamanei. He told Hezbollah every Missile you fired displaced 10,000 Lebanese.

More than 1000 Lebanese have been killed sin ce Hezbollah joined the war and more than 1 million mostly Shiites have been displaced

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