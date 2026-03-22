Why isn’t there more international coverage of Israeli strikes in Lebanon? watch

Photo- Flames engulf a building following an Israeli air strike in Beirut, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Lebanon, March 18, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

Lebanon is the second front of the war in the Middle East. While there has been excellent reporting by domestic and foreign press, France 24’s media show Scoop asks why hasn’t there been more international coverage. Israeli strikes have killed more than one thousand people; displaced well over a million; and there is a growing list of potential violations of international humanitarian law. Our guest this week is Rania Khalek, a Lebanese-American journalist with BreakThrough News

FRANCE 24