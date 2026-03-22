US senator urges Congress to stop funding the war on Lebanon, says Israel killed over 1000, 20 % children

U.S. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who represents the state of

Massachusetts called for “attention to Lebanon,” noting that “U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have started a regional war in the Middle East, leading to a humanitarian catastrophe.”

In a statement, she pointed out that “the Israeli military has now killed more than a thousand people in Lebanon—about 20 percent of whom are children,” asserting that “Congress should not fund this escalating war.”