Ya Libnan

US senator urges Congress to stop funding the war on Lebanon, says Israel killed over 1000, 20 % children

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U.S. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who  represents the state of 
Massachusetts called for “attention to Lebanon,” noting that “U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have started a regional war in the Middle East, leading to a humanitarian catastrophe.”

In a statement, she pointed out that “the Israeli military has now killed more than a thousand people in Lebanon—about 20 percent of whom are children,” asserting that “Congress should not fund this escalating war.”

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