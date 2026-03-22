UAE shuts down Iranian hospital in Dubai and other Iran-linked institutions

UAE authorities have ordered the closure of the Iranian Hospital in Dubai—according to three employees at the facility who spoke to Agence France-Presse—amid deteriorating relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic in the context of the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Since the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran on February 28—an act that ignited the war in the Middle East—Tehran has retaliated by launching missiles and drones at Gulf nations and other countries. The UAE alone has been targeted in more than 2,000 aerial attacks.

These developments have strained relations between the two nations; consequently, Abu Dhabi has recalled its ambassador from Iran and closed its diplomatic mission.

Additionally, institutions linked to the Iranian state—including schools—have been shut down, despite the existing economic and social ties between the two sides.

The Iranian Hospital, which is operated by the Iranian Red Crescent and employs 700 staff members, is considered one of the oldest medical facilities in the UAE.

El Nashra