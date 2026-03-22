Live Updates: Iran threatens to ‘completely close’ Hormuz Strait

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday threatened to completely close the Strait of Hormuz if US President Donald Trump makes good on his promise to target Iranian energy facilities unless the key transport route is fully reopened within 48 hours. Meanwhile, Israel continued its strikes on Lebanon, destroying a major bridge linking the south to the rest of the country.

Israel probes – Israel’s military said it was investigating whether its own fire killed an Israeli civilian near the Lebanese border on Sunday, after Hezbollah claimed an attack in the same area.Israeli emergency workers said earlier in the day that a man was killed in a “direct hit” on his car by a rocket from Lebanon, making him the first fatality in the country’s north since the latest round of fighting with Hezbollah broke out. The Iran-backed militant group said after the incident that its fighters had attacked Israeli soldiers in the same area. But the Israeli army later announced it was “conducting a comprehensive investigation” into the death. “The possibility that the incident involved fire originating from IDF soldiers is being examined,” the military said in a statement.

More than 80,000 civilian sites damaged in Iran– The number of civilian sites damaged in Iran “has reached 81,365 based on the latest field assessments”, Iran’s Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Kolivand said. The figure includes residential and commercial units, schools, medical centres and vehicles. “Behind every damaged unit stands a family, a life, a memory, a livelihood, and a future that has collapsed beneath the rubble of war and violence,” he said.

Watch: Living under the bombs in Lebanon’s Nabatieh

Son of Iran’s last shah asks US and Israel to spare civilian infrastructure- “Iran’s civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran,” he wrote on X. Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said

ایران، جمهوری اسلامی نیست.



زیرساخت‌های غیرنظامی ایران، متعلق به ملت ایران و سرمایه‌ی آینده‌ ایران آزاد است. زیرساخت‌های جمهوری اسلامی، ماشین سرکوب و تروری است که برای جلوگیری از تحقق آن آینده به کار گرفته شده است.



ایران باید حفاظت شود؛ جمهوری اسلامی باید ریشه‌کن شود.



از رئیس… https://t.co/UveDBurDcq — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) March 22, 2026

FRANCE24