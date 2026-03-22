Live updates: Iran strikes 2 areas near Israel’s main nuclear research center, dozens injured

On Saturday, Iran struck near the Israel city of Dimona in Southern Israel.

Dozens injured in Israel after Iranian missile strikes target two areas near the country’s main nuclear research center

The Israeli military said its defenses were not able to intercept the missiles that hit the southern cities of Dimona and Arad.

Dozens were were injured and some in serious condition.

Israeli rescue services were responding to what appeared to be a direct strike in the southern Israeli city of Arad that is located close to Israel’s main nuclear research center.

Initial footage from the scene showed a bus with its windows blown out and heavy damage to several buildings, and dozens of firefighters and police responding to two separate impact sites.

Israel’s rescue services said 4 people were seriously injured, including a 4-year-old girl, and 29 injured lightly. Authorities are still looking for a number of people who are unaccounted for.

Iran had previously threatened on Saturday to target Israel’s nuclear program in response to a strike on the Natanz nuclear enrichment center.

Here are the major developments we’re following: