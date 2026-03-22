Live updates: Iran strikes 2 areas near Israel’s main nuclear research center, dozens injured

On Saturday, Iran struck near the Israel city of Dimona in Southern Israel.
Dozens injured in Israel after Iranian missile strikes target two areas near the country’s main nuclear research center
The Israeli military said its defenses were not able to intercept the missiles that hit the southern cities of Dimona and Arad.
Dozens were were injured and some in serious condition.
Israeli rescue services were responding to what appeared to be a direct strike in the southern Israeli city of Arad that is located close to Israel’s main nuclear research center.
Initial footage from the scene showed a bus with its windows blown out and heavy damage to several buildings, and dozens of firefighters and police responding to two separate impact sites.
Israel’s rescue services said 4 people were seriously injured, including a 4-year-old girl, and 29 injured lightly. Authorities are still looking for a number of people who are unaccounted for.
Iran had previously threatened on Saturday to target Israel’s nuclear program in response to a strike on the Natanz nuclear enrichment center.
Here are the major developments we’re following:
- The Trump administration has said it will lift sanctions on Iranian oil stranded at sea under a 1-month license. The pause applies to Iranian oil loaded on ships as of Friday and is set to end on April 19.
- Israel’s defense minister threatened on Saturday that “the intensity of the attacks” by Israel and the United States against Iran’s ruling theocracy will “increase significantly.”
- Britain condemned Iran for targeting Diego Garcia, a joint U.K.-U.S. base in the Indian Ocean. The distance of the attack suggests Tehran is able to send missiles much farther than Iran had acknowledged.
- Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility was hit in an airstrike, an official Iranian news agency reported, saying there was no radiation leakage. Israel denied responsibility.
- The U.S. and Israel have offered shifting rationales for the war, from hoping to foment an uprising that topples Iran’s leadership to eliminating its nuclear and missile programs. There have been no public signs of any such uprising, and the war shows no sign of abating.
- Houthi rebels in Yemen suggested that they will respond to any escalation against Iran including efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
- AP