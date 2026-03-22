Israel army will destroy more bridges and houses in south Lebanon: DM

The Zrarieh Bridge over the Litani river was damaged in a strike last Friday. Israeli forces are intensifying airstrikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon, as well as hitting targets in Beirut neighborhoods

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday that the army had been ordered to destroy more bridges over the Litani river being used by Hezbollah in south Lebanon and to step up the demolition of houses.



“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I instructed the IDF to immediately destroy all the bridges over the Litani River that are used for terrorist activity, in order to prevent Hezbollah terrorists and weapons from moving south,” Katz said in a statement.



He said the military was also instructed to “accelerate the demolition of Lebanese houses in the contact villages in order to thwart threats to Israeli communities.”

Israel said it had begun striking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon on Sunday, shortly after the military was ordered to destroy bridges used by the Iran-backed militant group across the Litani River.

“The IDF has begun a wide wave of strikes against Hezbollah terrorist organization infrastructure in southern Lebanon,” the Israeli military said.

ARAB NEWS /AFP