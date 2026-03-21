Trump may end Iran war without opening Hormuz Strait

President Trump said on Friday he is considering “winding down” the war with Iran without solving the crisis over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Why it matters: Trump has said for several days that the war could end soon, but this is the strongest signal yet that he’s actively moving in that direction. If he does walk away without reopening the strait, the U.S. would be leaving other countries to clean up a hugely consequential economic quagmire.

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.