UAE dismantles Hezbollah-linked terror network targeting economy, arrests members

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s State Security Department has announced the dismantling of a terrorist network funded and directed by Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Iran, with its members arrested.

Authorities said the group had been operating within the country under the cover of a fictitious commercial front, seeking to infiltrate the national economy and carry out external agendas that threaten the country’s financial stability.

The Agency clarified that “this network, acting in accordance with a pre-planned strategic scheme devised in coordination with external entities linked to the Lebanese Hezbollah and Iran, violated economic and legal regulations regarding money laundering and terrorist financing, thereby threatening national security.”

The State Security Agency affirmed that “any attempt to exploit the national economy or civil institutions for terrorist or conspiratorial purposes will be met with firmness and force. No external interference that threatens the State’s security or stability will be tolerated, regardless of its source or guise.”

جهاز أمن الدولة يعلن تفكيك شبكة إرهابية مرتبطة بحزب الله اللبناني وإيران والقبض على عناصرها ويؤكد أن أي محاولة لاستغلال الاقتصاد الوطني أو المؤسسات المدنية لأغراض إرهابية أو تآمرية ستواجه بحزم وقوة، ولن يُسمح بأي تدخل خارجي يهدد أمن الدولة أو استقرارها، مهما كان مصدره أو غطاؤه… pic.twitter.com/UmY6w8msjk — وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) March 19, 2026

Also this week Kuwait arrested 10 militants affiliated with the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militant group, who are accused of plotting “terrorist” actions against vital infrastructure, the interior ministry says.

This is the second Hezbollah-affiliated cell to be arrested in Kuwait this week, as the Gulf faces daily Iranian attacks during the Middle East war, which has seen Tehran-backed groups including Hezbollah join the conflict.

“The State Security Agency has successfully thwarted a plot for a terrorist operation targeting vital installations,” the interior ministry says“Ten citizens, members of a terrorist group affiliated with the banned Hezbollah terrorist organization were apprehended,” it adds.