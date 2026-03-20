Netanyahu sparks backlash for saying ‘Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan

By Dale Chamberlain

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has triggered a fresh controversy after he invoked Jesus Christ and Genghis Khan — the 13th-century Mongol cruel ruler widely remembered as a ruthless conqueror — in a statement made on the ongoing Iran war.

The comment came in the context of a press conference in which Netanyahu addressed reporters in both Hebrew and English, defending the war efforts in Iran and emphasizing the potential global danger that could result if Iran is not kept from developing nuclear weapons.

The military conflict in Iran has not been uncontroversial among Americans, with some strongly supporting the Trump administration’s decision to involve the United States as necessary for national security and others raising concerns about engaging in another war in the Middle East without clear objectives or an exit strategy.

During his prepared remarks, Netanyahu praised President Trump for his “visionary leadership.”

“President Trump always makes his decisions on what he thinks is good for America, and may I add, I think what is also good for future generations,” said Netanyahu. He went on to add, “The world owes a debt of deep indebtedness, deep indebtedness, to President Trump for leading this effort to safeguard our future.”

As Netanyahu took questions from reporters, he continued to emphasize his belief that Israel and the U.S. must continue to coordinate to take decisive military action in Iran.

“You know, if people want to be naive, then they don’t see the kind of world we’re living in. In this world, it’s not enough to be moral. It’s not enough to be just. It’s not enough to be right,” he said.

Paraphrasing a quote from American historian Will Durant, Netanyahu continued, “History proves that, unfortunately and unhappily, Jesus Christ has no advantage over Genghis Khan. Because if you are strong enough, ruthless enough, powerful enough, evil will overcome good. Aggression will overcome moderation.”

“So you have no choice. If you look at the world as it is today, you have to be blind not to see that the democracies led by the United States have to reassert their will to defend themselves,” said Netanyahu. “And to oppose their enemies in time, while there’s still time, before the jarring gong of danger wakes them up and wakes them up too late. This is where we are now.”

“We have to be armed. We have to be more powerful than the barbarians, or they will not be merely at the gate. They’ll crash our gates and destroy our societies,” Netanyahu went on to say. “That’s what Israel is doing now with the United States. And I’m very proud of the fact that the Israeli people are standing strong, that the Israeli army is standing strong.”

Dale Chamberlain

Dale Chamberlain (M.Div.) is a content manager for ChurchLeaders. With experience in pastoral ministry as well as the corporate marketing world, he is also an author and podcaster who is passionate about helping people tackle ancient truths in everyday settings. Dale lives in Southern California with his wife Tamara and their four children.

(Churchleaders )