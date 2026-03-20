Lebanon PM Salam: We affirm to Trump our readiness to immediately enter into direct negotiations with Israel

In an interview with CNN, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam addressed U.S. President Donald Trump, stating: “We affirm our readiness to enter immediately into direct negotiations with Israel.”

Salam added, “This war was imposed upon us; we did not want it,” noting that “approximately 20 percent of Lebanon’s population has been forced to flee their homes.”

He further expressed the view that “America is a strategic partner to Lebanon, and Trump is the person most capable of playing a decisive role in ending the war.”

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when Hezbollah militants launched rockets at Israel after the killing of Iran‘s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel retaliated with strikes that have killed at least 968 people and displaced over a million, according to local authorities.

Lebanon has been trying to form a delegation that will travel to Cyprus which offered to host the Lebanese Israeli talks . PM Netanyahu already appointed former minister and top aide Ron Bremer to lead the talks

Source: El Nashra ( translated from Arabic)