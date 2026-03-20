Iran’s Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is reportedly in Moscow for treatment – report

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of late Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has not appeared in public since the war began.

Upon arrival in Moscow, Khamenei reportedly underwent surgery and is now receiving treatment at a secure medical facility located on the grounds of one of Putin’s presidential residences.

Mojtaba Khamenei, was secretly evacuated to Moscow for medical treatment after being wounded during the first day of fighting between the United States, Israel, and Iran, according to a senior source cited by the prominent Kuwaiti newspaper Al Jarida.

The source said Khamenei was injured on Feb. 28 – the opening day of the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran – and required hospitalization and constant medical care. He has not appeared in public since the fighting began.

While Iranian state media initially attempted to project an image of stability, diplomatic leaks suggest the new leader was caught in the crossfire of the early strikes.

Iran’s ambassador to Cyprus, Alireza Salarian, told The Guardian that Khamenei had sustained injuries in the Feb. 28 strike that killed his father.

“I have heard that he was injured in his legs, hand and arm… I think he is in the hospital because he is injured,” the ambassador said.



According to a CNN source, Khamenei suffered a fractured foot, as well as a bruise near his left eye and minor cuts to his face.



Tehran hasn’t denied that Khamenei was wounded, but said that despite the injury, Khamenei’s condition is considered stable.

“He is wounded, but he is doing well. I don’t know when he will deliver his first speech,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in an interview with Corriere della Sera on March 12.

Khamenei’s physical condition may explain why he has not appeared publicly since assuming power.

His first official statement as supreme leader was released only as written text read by a news anchor, without any accompanying audio or video.

According to the Al Jarida report, Khamenei was secretly flown from Tehran to Moscow aboard a Russian military aircraft.

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally proposed sending him to Russia for treatment during a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, the report said. The Kremlin confirmed the two leaders spoke on March 10.

KYIV POST