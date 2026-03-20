French foreign minister calls on Iran to make ‘major concessions’

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on a visit to Israel that Iran must make major concessions as part of any long-term political solution following the Middle East war.

“Whatever the outcome of the ongoing military operations, it must be complemented by a political solution that produces lasting results,” Barrot told journalists in Tel Aviv.

“In this regard, the Iranian regime must be prepared to make major concessions – a radical change of stance.”

Barrot repeated a European call for a moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure after an Israeli bombardment of Iran’s key gasfield pushed up energy prices.

France24/AFP