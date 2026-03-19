Six U.S. allies back potential coalition to reopen the Strait of Hormuz for ships and oil tankers

An image grab taken from a broadcast by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on July 19, 2019

Six U.S. Western allies announced in a joint statement on Thursday their support for a potential coalition to reopen the strait of Hormuz for commercial ships and oil tankers.

The statement does not include any commitment to send naval vessels or other resources to make that happen. For now, it’s largely a gesture to placate President Trump, who has railed against allies for declining to help secure the strait and warned that a failure to do so could undermine the future of NATO.

The strait closure has become the main crisis for the White House in the war.

As long as the Iranian blockade holds and Gulf oil remains trapped, President Trump can’t end the war and declare victory even if he wants to.

The White House has been trying both military and diplomatic means to unlock the Hormuz crisis.

The U.S. military is conducting strikes on Iranian anti-ship positions along the shores of the Strait of Hormuz to decimate Iran’s ability to attack oil tankers.

Meanwhile, the White House and State Department have tried to build a coalition of countries to provide ships, other military assets and political backing for a mission to escort ships or otherwise provide a secure route for shipping in and out of the Gulf.

On Tuesday Trump said most NATO members have informed the U.S. that they don’t want to get involved. “WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!” he wrote on Truth Social.

The U.K. has been pushing over the last few days to get as many Western countries as possible to sign a political statement expressing support for a Strait of Hormuz coalition.

NATO Secretary General Marc Rutte has also been part of that effort, sources say.

German Chancellor Merz was very skeptical of the idea and French President Emmanuel Macron opposed forming any such coalition except as part of an agreement with Iran after the war is over.

With Macron opposing, many other European countries did want to move forward either, sources familiar say.

On Thursday morning, Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with Macron and convinced him to lift his opposition to the political statement of support, while leaving the discussion on the practical steps for later, sources said.