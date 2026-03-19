Kuwait foils sabotage plot arrests several Hezbollah cell members , watch

Here is an update

Kuwait has arrested 10 militants affiliated with the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah militant group, who are accused of plotting “terrorist” actions against vital infrastructure, the interior ministry says.

This is the second Hezbollah-affiliated cell to be arrested in Kuwait this week, as the Gulf faces daily Iranian attacks during the Middle East war, which has seen Tehran-backed groups including Hezbollah join the conflict.

“The State Security Agency has successfully thwarted a plot for a terrorist operation targeting vital installations,” the interior ministry says.

“Ten citizens, members of a terrorist group affiliated with the banned Hezbollah terrorist organization were apprehended,” it adds.

The ministry shares a video of seized items including Hezbollah flags, small drones and pictures of Iran’s slain Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Hezbollah’s former leader Hassan Nasrallah, killed in an Israeli attack.

On Monday, Kuwait’s interior ministry said it arrested 16 people — 14 Kuwaitis and two Lebanese nationals — affiliated with Hezbollah who had planned a “sabotage plot”.

The ministry said the group had sought to recruit individuals and that it seized a number of weapons, camera drones and morse code communication devices.

Hezbollah denied that any of its members were among the 16 arrested.

Lebanon condemns Hezbollah’s act

Lebanon strongly condemns the reported terrorist plot targeting Kuwait’s sovereignty and security, as well as Hezbollah’s alleged involvement in the scheme.

In a statement issued on x, the Lebanese Foreign Affairs ministry said that “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates express its strong condemnation of the terrorist plot targeting the sovereignty and security of the State of Kuwait and condemns the involvement of Lebanese Hezbollah in the plot,” referring to the government decision issued on March 2, 2026, banning Hezbollah’s military and security activities.

The ministry added that “Lebanon expresses its full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, which has always stood by it in times of hardship, congratulates Kuwaiti security agencies on their vigilance, and expresses its full readiness to cooperate in investigations to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

Kuwaiti authorities said the operation resulted in the seizure of firearms, ammunition, a weapon used for assassinations, encrypted communication devices, drones, maps, narcotic substances, cash amounts, as well as flags and images linked to the cell.

Source AFP/ NEWS AGENCIES