Iran names Hossein Dehghan as Larijani’s successor

Iran appointed former Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan as Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, succeeding Ali Larijani, Iranian media said on Thursday.

Dehghan currently heads the Mostazafan Foundation, one of Iran’s largest economic institutions.

Earlier this week Iran’s Supreme National Security Council announced the death of Larijani in a US-Israeli airstrike on Tehran, along with his son, Morteza, Basij commander Gholam Reza Soleimani, and the assistant for

ABOUT DEHGAN

Dehghani , 69 served as a commander in the Iranian Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and in its air force. During the Islamic revolution, Dehghan took part in the occupation of the US embassy in Tehran

As commander of the IRGC in Tehran he took part and oversaw the suppression and excecution of opponents to the newly formed Islamic Republic.

During the Iran-Iraq war, he was among the leading and decision-making commanders of the IRGC along with Mohsen Rezaee, Rahim Safavi and Ali Shamkhani. In Syria and Lebanon he was the commander of the training corps of the IRGC. He was named the IRGC’s air force deputy commander in 1986 and became its commander in April 1990

SHAFAQ/ YL