French FM visits Lebanon in show of ‘support and solidarity’, will go Friday to Israel to discuss ceasefire

Photo- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot is shown with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Beirut, Lebanon March 19, 2026

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot met with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam in Beirut Thursday during a visit to Lebanon aimed at displaying France’s “support and solidarity with the Lebanese people, dragged into a war they didn’t choose”, his ministry said. The visit comes as Israel continues strikes on its northern neighbour amid a spiralling war in the Middle East.

The visit comes as the EU called on Israel to stop its military strikes on the country.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war on March 2 when Hezbollah militants launched rockets at Israel after the killing of Iran‘s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Israel retaliated with strikes that have killed at least 968 people and displaced over a million, according to local authorities.

The European Union on Wednesday called on Israel to halt its campaign.

“The EU is deeply concerned about the ongoing Israeli offensive in Lebanon which already has devastating humanitarian consequences and risks triggering a prolonged conflict,” a spokesperson said in a statement, adding that “Israel should cease its operations in Lebanon.”

Barrot to Israel to secure ceasefire

Barrot will go to Israel on Friday, in an unscheduled visit, after visiting Beirut as part of efforts to secure a ceasefire in Lebanon according to a report by Reuters

The French foreign ministry told Reuters that Barrot would discuss with Israeli authorities regional security and humanitarian aid issues, and attempts to de-escalate the conflicts in the Middle East.

FRANCE 24/ Reuters