Iran war live: Tehran mourns Larijani and Soleimani

Photo- Israel has claimed that Ali Larijani (R) , secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and Gholamreza Soleimani (L) , commander of the Basij militia have been killed. Iran confirmed the killings a day later on March 18, 2026

Iran confirms the killings of its security chief, Ali Larijani, and Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani after Israel said it carried out both assassinations.

Iran launches more strikes on central Israel, with at least two people reported killed from severe shrapnel wounds.

Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates report intercepting missiles and drones as Iranian attacks across the Gulf continue.

US President Donald Trump rails against NATO countries for refusing to send their navies to the Strait of Hormuz, as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joe Kent, resigns over the war on Iran.

