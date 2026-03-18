If Israel truly seeks coexistence, it should focus on disarming Hezbollah, not destroying Lebanon

Photo Aftermath of an Israeli strike in Beirut, Lebanon, March18, 2026

Peace cannot be achieved by weakening the very state that must reclaim its sovereignty

By: Ali Hussein, Lebanese Political Analyst , Op.Ed.

It is unreasonable to expect the Lebanese government to disarm Iran-backed Hezbollah while the country is being bombed by Israel, France’s special envoy for Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, said on Wednesday. He stressed that only negotiations can resolve the crisis. Reuters reported that Lebanese authorities say more than 900 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since Hezbollah entered the regional war in support of Tehran.

Le Drian’s point is hard to dispute. Israel occupied parts of Lebanon for years and still failed to eradicate Hezbollah’s military capacity. It therefore cannot reasonably ask the Lebanese government to do in a few days, under bombardment, what Israel itself could not achieve in decades.

The overwhelming majority of Lebanese, including the government, want Hezbollah disarmed. They know Hezbollah’s weapons never served Lebanon’s national interest, despite the movement’s claims. Those weapons primarily served Iran’s regional agenda and helped deepen Tehran’s influence over Lebanon at the expense of Lebanese sovereignty.

But there is a crucial difference between wanting Hezbollah disarmed and being able to do it while the country is under attack. No Lebanese government can launch such a dangerous internal mission while Israeli bombs are falling across the country. Trying to force that outcome under fire would not strengthen the state. It could shatter it and risk another civil war.

If Israel’s real objective is coexistence, then it is weakening the very institutions that must eventually take control of all arms in the country. By destroying infrastructure, displacing civilians, and killing hundreds, Israel is not making disarmament easier. It is making it politically and practically impossible.

Bombing Lebanon only strengthens Hezbollah’s narrative that Lebanon is under siege and that its weapons are still needed. It also weakens those Lebanese who have long argued that only the state should hold arms.

If Israel is serious about peace, it should stop destroying Lebanon and start empowering the Lebanese state. That means backing negotiations, supporting the Lebanese army, and giving Lebanon a real chance to restore full sovereignty.

Hezbollah will not be disarmed by the destruction of Lebanon. It will only be disarmed by a stronger Lebanese state, a united Lebanese people, and a serious diplomatic effort that puts Lebanon’s sovereignty first.

Every bomb that falls on Lebanon weakens the very institutions Israel claims it wants to empower. It strengthens Hezbollah’s narrative, silences moderate voices, and pushes the country closer to chaos.

If Israel is serious about disarming Hezbollah, it must change course.

Stop the destruction.

Support the Lebanese army.

Engage in real diplomacy.

Because Hezbollah will not be disarmed by destroying Lebanon.

It will only be disarmed when Lebanon is strong enough to stand on its own.