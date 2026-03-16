Trump: We can destroy power stations of Iran’s Kharj island in one hour and reconstruction would take years

Qeshem island power plant near the northern entrance of the strait of Hormuz and Kharj island

PBS quoted U.S. President Donald Trump as stating that “Kharg Island is completely out of commission, with the exception of the pipelines we left behind,” noting that “we could destroy the power stations in a single hour, but if we were to do so, reconstruction would take years.”

Trump stated that “war is a small price to pay after years of terrorism by the Iranian regime, and oil prices will drop once it ends.”