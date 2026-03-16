Trump says U.S. may hit Iran’s oil hub again ‘just for fun’ as crude oil holds above $100

Photo- Brent crude oil price is above $100 per barrel Monday morning

Oil prices rose on Monday morning as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on allies to help safeguard the Strait of Hormuz and investors react to threats facing Middle East export facilities.

International benchmark Brent crude futures with May delivery traded 1.5% higher at $104.72 per barrel, paring earlier gains, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures with April delivery advanced 0.3% to $98.91. U.S. crude had surpassed $100 earlier in the session.

Both contracts have surged more than 50% over the past month, reaching their highest levels since 2022, as shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been severely disrupted. Brent closed above $100 for the first time in four years last week.

U.S. President Donald Trump said over the weekend that he was demanding other countries help to protect the key maritime corridor, adding that he was in conversation with several allies about securing the strait.

The narrow waterway is a critical energy choke point that typically carries roughly 20% of the world’s oil.

Trump also told NBC News in an interview published Saturday that U.S. strikes on Iran’s Kharg Island “totally demolished” most of the island but that “we may hit it a few more times just for fun.”

The U.S. president ordered strikes Friday against Iranian military assets on Kharg Island. Trump said the strikes had left oil infrastructure unscathed. But he warned that the U.S. would consider hitting crude facilities on the island if Iran continued to attack tankers in the critical Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s strategic oil hub

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The White House plans to announce as soon as this week that multiple countries have agreed to help escort oil tankers through the strait, U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal. But they are still discussing whether such an operation would start before or after the war ends, the officials told the Journal.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, reiterated Trump’s threat to strike oil infrastructure on the island. About 90% of Iran’s oil exports are shipped from there, according to JPMorgan. Iran produced about 3.2 million barrels per day in February, according to OPEC data.

“He deliberately hit the military infrastructure only, for now,” Waltz told CNNin an interview Sunday. “And I would certainly think he would maintain that optionality if he wants to take down their energy infrastructure.

The U.S. strikes on Kharg Island and Trump’s threat to hit Iran’s oil infrastructure mark a major escalation in the war, said Natasha Kaneva, head of global commodity strategy at JPMorgan, in a Friday note to clients.

A direct strike on Iran’s export terminal on the island would immediately halt the bulk of its crude exports of 1.5 million bpd, Kaneva said. This would likely trigger “severe retaliation” by Iran “in the Strait of Hormuz or against regional energy infrastructure,” she said.

The closure of the strait, which connects the Gulf to the world market, has triggered the biggest oil supply disruption in history.

Prices are rising despite the decision by more than 30 countries to release 400 million barrels of stockpiled oil to address the supply disruption. It is the largest such action in history. The U.S. will release 172 million barrels from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of the effort.

The Paris-based International Energy Agency, which is coordinating the effort, said Sunday that Asian nations will start releasing emergency oil supplies immediately. Countries in the Americas and Europe will begin releasing their stockpiles by the end of March.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Sunday there’s no guarantee that oil prices will fall in the coming weeks.

“There’s no guarantees in wars at all,” Wright told ABC News in an interview. “I can guarantee the situation would be dramatically worse without this military operation to defang the Iranian regime.”

CNBC