Larijani: “No Islamic state stood by Iran” in its war against Israel and US

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, noted that “Iran was subjected to a deceitful American-Zionist aggression that occurred during negotiations, the objective of which was to dismantle Iran.” He pointed out that “no Islamic state stood by the Iranian people—with the exception of rare instances and strictly within the bounds of political posturing.”

He asserted that “the Iranian people, through their sheer will, succeeded in repelling the enemy to the point where it became incapable of finding a way out of its strategic predicament.” He emphasized that “Iran remains steadfast on the path of resistance and confrontation against America and Israel—a stance that, regrettably, is not shared by certain Islamic governments.”

He added, “Some nations have claimed that Iran has become an enemy because it targeted American bases, as well as American and Israeli interests, situated within their territories.” He then posed the question: “Is Iran expected to stand idly by while American bases located in these very countries are utilized to launch attacks against it?” He further stated, “The confrontation pits America and Israel on one side against Muslim Iran and the forces of resistance on the other; on which side, then, do you stand?”

Addressing the Islamic governments, he urged: “Pause for a moment to reflect upon your own selves, the future of the region, and the role of Iran—for Iran offers you counsel and seeks not to dominate.” He affirmed that “if the unity of the Ummah [Islamic nation] is realized, it possesses the power to guarantee security, progress, and independence for all its constituent states.”

According to analysts Iran has no one to blame but itself . The Iranian regime’s strategy of establishing a “resistance network” of proxies—including Hezbollah in Lebanon, militias in Iraq, and the Houthis in Yemen—has often been a primary driver of instability in the Middle East.

Recent reports indicate that Iran has continued to target critical infrastructure in Gulf countries, including drone and missile strikes on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia and airports in the UAE, directly impacting the security of its neighboring Gulf countries. Most of the areas that were targeted by Iran were reportedly very far from the US bases