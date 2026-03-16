First non-Iranian tanker crosses Strait of Hormuz with tracking signal on

Aframax tanker Karachi becomes first non-Iranian vessel to transit Hormuz with AIS on

An Aframax tanker carrying crude oil from Abu Dhabi has become the first non-Iranian cargo vessel to transit the Strait of Hormuz while broadcasting its Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal, according to ship-tracking platform MarineTraffic.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported the “transit of the first non-Iranian oil tanker through the Strait of Hormuz while broadcasting tracking signals since the outbreak of the war,” according to an announcement made on Monday by MarineTraffic, a specialized maritime navigation observatory.

In a statement, the observatory reported: “The Aframax oil tanker (a medium-sized vessel) Karachi—laden with Das crude oil from Abu Dhabi—has become the first non-Iranian tanker to transit the Strait while broadcasting its Automatic Identification System (AIS) signal, suggesting that certain shipments may be granted safe passage through negotiation.”



AFP