Live updates : Iran warns countries against ‘escalating’ conflict in Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday warned other countries to refrain from actions “that could lead to escalation and expansion of the conflict” in Iran. Araghchi made the comments in a phone call with French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot after US President Donald Trump called for countries including France, the UK, China, Japan and South Korea to send warships to the Strait of Hormuz. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.

Yesterday’s key developments:

US President Donald Trump urged other nations to help secure the vital shipping lane, the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has choked off since the start of the war, causing oil prices to surge by 40 percent.

Clouds of black smoke rose over Fujairah after a major Emirati oil storage and export terminal was hit by drone debris shortly after Iran’s military warned UAE civilians to avoid port areas.

Washington’s embassy in Iraq was hit by a drone, the second time it has been targeted in the war, and the Emirati consulate in Iraqi Kurdistan was also struck for the second time in a week.

Iran threatened to retaliate after Trump claimed US forces “obliterated” military targets on Kharg Island, a vital oil hub which accounts for nearly all of Iran’s oil exports. Lebanon‘s health ministry said hundreds of people have been killed in airstrikes since Israel launched its current campaign against Tehran-backed Hezbollah.



FRANCE24/AFP