Live updates: Gulf countries report new attacks after Iran warning to UAE

Gulf countries reported new attacks Sunday morning, a day after Iran called for the evacuation of three major ports in the United Arab Emirates, threatening for the first time a neighboring country’s non-U.S. assets.

Tehran accused the United States of using “ports, docks and hideouts” in the UAE to launch strikes on Kharg Island, home to the main terminal handling Iran’s oil exports, without providing evidence, as the war showed no signs of ending.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he hoped allies would send warships to help secure the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, Israeli strikes have deepened Lebanon’s humanitarian crisis, with more than 800 people killed and over 850,000 displaced.

Other developments

Trump suggests other countries may provide military support to reopen Strait of Hormuz: The president posted, “Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe.” None responded with firm commitments by Sunday, though some said they were considering action.



Iran threatens UAE : Iran on Saturday threatened for the first time to attack infrastructure of a neighboring country, urging people to evacuate three major ports in the United Arab Emirates that Tehran claimed were “legitimate targets” because the U.S. military used them for attacks.

Iran on Saturday threatened for the first time to attack infrastructure of a neighboring country, urging people to evacuate three major ports in the United Arab Emirates that Tehran claimed were “legitimate targets” because the U.S. military used them for attacks. U.S. identifies 6 killed in military aircraft crash: The U.S. Department of Defense on Saturday identified six service members who died when the military refueling aircraft they were aboard crashed Thursday while supporting operations against Iran.

The U.S. Department of Defense on Saturday identified six service members who died when the military refueling aircraft they were aboard crashed Thursday while supporting operations against Iran. $12 billion cost of the so far: Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett was speaking on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday.

cost of the so far: Director of the National Economic Council Kevin Hassett was speaking on CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday. “The latest number I was briefed on was 12,” Hassett said.

Pentagon estimates provided to Congress said the war would cost $11.3 billion in its first week. Hassett did not specify the time frame for the $12 billion in spending.

Asked whether the U.S. will need to request more money from Congress, Hassett responded: “I think right now we’ve got what we need, whether we have to go back to Congress for more is something that I think that Russ Vought and OMB will look into.” OMB is the United States Office of Management and Budget.

Drone hit a base in Kuwait housing Italian and US forces – Gen. Luciano Portolano said the attack on the Ali Al Salem base occurred on Sunday morning and destroyed an Italian drone inside a shelter on the base.

– Gen. Luciano Portolano said the attack on the Ali Al Salem base occurred on Sunday morning and destroyed an Italian drone inside a shelter on the base. No Italian personnel were injured, he said, in comments posted on X.

Italian troops are stationed at the base as part of a coalition task force combating the Islamic State militant group. The Chief of Defense Staff’s post said the Italian task force’s assets “had been pre-emptively reduced” in recent days due to the ongoing war. It said some personnel remain at the base to carry out essential activities. It did not say how many Italians remain.

Missile fire continues in north Israel : Some Israelis in northern Israel have little faith their communities will soon quiet down, after seeing the last Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire falter and fall apart. They fear the conflict thundering ahead could continue beyond the Iran war.

in north Israel : Some Israelis in northern Israel have little faith their communities will soon quiet down, after seeing the last Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire falter and fall apart. They fear the conflict thundering ahead could continue beyond the Iran war. Emergency stocks of oil ‘will soon start flowing to global markets,’ the International Energy Agency says

The Paris-based agency, which is helping to coordinate the international effort to lower prices, says its member countries in Asia and Oceania plan to release stocks “immediately” and that reserves from Europe and the Americas “will be made available starting from the end of March.”

AP