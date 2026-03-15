If bombing is “just for fun,” it’s time to end this dangerous Middle East war

If Washington is running out of targets in Iran, the responsible course is clear: declare victory, secure the Strait of Hormuz, and end a war that is shaking the global economy.

By: Ya Libnan Editorial Board- Op.Ed

President Donald Trump reportedly told NBC News that the United States might strike Iran’s Kharg Island again “just for fun,” after claiming earlier attacks had already “totally demolished” much of the oil export hub.

If that remark was intended as humor, it failed. War is not entertainment, and bombs are not toys.

American taxpayers are paying for every missile launched and every aircraft deployed. They expect those resources to be used for clear national security objectives—not for spectacle or political theater. Suggesting that further strikes could be carried out “for fun” risks turning a serious military campaign into something far more troubling: an abuse of power and an abuse of the taxpayers who fund it.

If the United States is running out of meaningful targets in Iran, the logical conclusion is obvious. Do what President Trump himself has hinted at before—declare victory and end the war.

The region is exhausted. Gulf countries want stability. Lebanon, already struggling with economic collapse and political fragility, desperately wants the fighting to stop. And the global economy—already strained by rising energy prices—cannot afford a prolonged conflict in one of the world’s most critical energy corridors.

Oil prices have surged since the war began, and analysts warn that if disruptions continue, crude could approach $200 per barrel. Such a shock would punish consumers everywhere, driving inflation higher and slowing economies across the globe.

The most urgent issue is the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil flows. Any prolonged disruption threatens global energy security.

But this problem is not new—and it is not unsolvable.

In the late 1980s, the United States under President Ronald Reagan ensured that oil tankers could move safely through the Gulf despite regional tensions. American naval power escorted ships and protected one of the world’s most vital shipping routes.

If the United States had the ability to do that nearly forty years ago, it certainly has the ability to do it today.

Protecting freedom of navigation through Hormuz would stabilize markets, reassure allies, and demonstrate real leadership. It would also send a clear signal that America’s goal is stability—not endless escalation.

Continuing to bomb targets indefinitely, especially if the objectives have already been achieved, serves no such purpose.

If the mission has been accomplished, declare it.

If the war has reached its limits, end it.

If the world economy is being pushed toward crisis, act responsibly.

President Trump has often said he wants to end wars, not prolong them. This is the moment to prove it.

History will not remember how many bombs were dropped.

History will remember who had the courage to stop the war.

Photo: Freedom of Navigation in the strait should be the top priority in ending the war