Yemen’s Houthis decided to join Iran in the war: “Our finger on the trigger ” an official says

A Houthi official was quoted as saying :

The decision to stand alongside Iran has been made; we are monitoring the situation with our finger on the trigger.

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Political Bureau of Yemen’s “Ansar Allah” movement ( The Houthis, officially known as Ansar Allah) , affirmed that the decision to stand alongside Iran “has already been made,” and that they are “monitoring the situation.”

In statements made to Al-Mayadeen, al-Bukhaiti asserted that “Iran has the right to target all American bases in the region from which it is being struck,” noting that “all accusations previously leveled against Iran have collapsed today

Al-Bukhaiti added: “Everyone in the region must condemn the American aggression and stand alongside Iran in this confrontation,” emphasizing that “the target today is not Iran alone, but rather all Arab and Islamic nations.”

The Houthi Political Bureau member continued: “I address all the peoples of the region: we must wage this battle—which has been forced upon us—until we are able to dictate our own terms,” ​​adding, “This is a decisive battle that will result in the triumph of justice.”

Furthermore, Mohammed al-Bukhaiti stressed that “the United States is not concerned with the safety of the Gulf states; rather, it seeks to entangle them in wars against Iran.”

Source: Al Nashra

Translated from Arabic