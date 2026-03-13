Live Updates: Iran war paralyzes oil trade as Israeli PM makes veiled threat against Iran’s new supreme leader

What to know as the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran continues

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has held his first press conference since the war began, giving a veiled threat to kill Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Iranian state media released the first public statement attributed to new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country continued attacking U.S. allies in the Persian Gulf and ships in the region. The statement said Iran should keep leveraging its stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz and vowed to continue attacks on targets in Gulf Arab nations.

An American aerial refueling tanker that was involved in the U.S. military operation in Iran crashed in western Iraq. The status of the plane’s crew is unknown.

Iran’s relentless assaults have fueled an apparent lack of investor confidence, with oil prices topping $100 a barrel and stock prices sliding despite President Trump’s repeated assertions that he’ll end the war soon and announcements of major oil reserve releases.

Lebanon: Death toll from Israeli military operation over 634, including 91 childrenThe Lebanese Ministry of Public Health says Israel’s ongoing, expanding military operation in the country has killed more than 630 people, including 91 children, since the assault stepped up in tandem with the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.