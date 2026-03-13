Lebanon awaiting Israeli response to President Aoun’s offer for peace talks

President Joseph Aoun said Friday he had not received a response to his offer to negotiate directly with Israel to try to halt its war with Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Lebanon was drawn into the Middle East war last week when Iran-backed Hezbollah attacked Israel in response to the killing of Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Israel expanded its strikes in Lebanon on Friday, targeting multiple areas, while Hezbollah also launched fresh attacks against Israeli forces.

“I expressed my readiness to negotiate, but so far we have not received an answer from the other side,” Aoun said during a meeting with U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is visiting Beirut, according to the presidency.

Aoun stressed his hope for “the support of the international community for Lebanon at this delicate stage”.

On Monday, Aoun accused Hezbollah of trying to bring about the collapse of the Lebanese state and proposed a four-point initiative that included establishing a full truce with Israel, logistical support for the army to disarm Hezbollah, and direct negotiations with Israel under international auspices.

France 24 / AFP