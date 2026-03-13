Ya Libnan

Breaking news: An Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets over Beirut

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One Israeli leaflets reads : The new reality – where is your country heading

An Israeli aircraft dropped propaganda leaflets over the capital, Beirut—specifically in the Hamra district..

This other leaflet addressed to the Lebanese people: “You must disarm Hezbollah, Iran’s shield”, and “Lebanon is your decision, not someone else’s.”

The leaflets included a QR code, along with the line: “Unit 504 is working to secure the future of Lebanon and its people.”

Unit 504 is an Israeli military intelligence unit. Leaflet drops have been a tactic also used by Israel in Gaza.

Lebanon’s military in a statement warned citizens “against scanning the codes and clicking on these links”, citing “legal and security risks, as well as the potential for hacking mobile phones and accessing personal data”.

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